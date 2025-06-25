Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Day in the Life of a US Army Reserve Soldier (low resolution)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Video by Capt. Julian Woodhouse 

    377th Theater Sustainment Command

    Most people have an idea of what the Army is. We’ve seen it in movies, heard about it in politics, or maybe even lived it through family and friends. But how many really know what the U.S. Army Reserve is? What we do? How we train? What it means to be a citizen soldier. This video follows the 377th Theater Sustainment Command (New Orleans, LA) to a monthly battle assembly where soldiers take a break from civilian life to train. This is what it looks like to serve with purpose, pride, and power.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 00:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968285
    VIRIN: 250626-A-VL766-8788
    Filename: DOD_111100967
    Length: 00:04:41
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day in the Life of a US Army Reserve Soldier (low resolution), by CPT Julian Woodhouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download