A Day in the Life of a US Army Reserve Soldier

Most people have an idea of what the Army is. We’ve seen it in movies, heard about it in politics, or maybe even lived it through family and friends. But how many really know what the U.S. Army Reserve is? What we do? How we train? What it means to be a citizen soldier. This video follows the 377th Theater Sustainment Command (New Orleans, LA) to a monthly battle assembly where soldiers take a break from civilian life to train. This is what it looks like to serve with purpose, pride, and power.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 00:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968284
|VIRIN:
|250626-A-VL766-8787
|Filename:
|DOD_111100966
|Length:
|00:04:41
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
