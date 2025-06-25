Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Drum Engages it’s Community with Static Displays

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Video by Spc. Samuel Shomento 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers and families explore static displays of military vehicles and equipment during Division Live at Mountain Fest on Fort Drum, New York, June 26, 2025. Exhibits include the M984A4 recovery truck, UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters, a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, and the M2 machine gun. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sam Shomento)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 20:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968272
    VIRIN: 250626-A-GW675-8265
    Filename: DOD_111100799
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum Engages it’s Community with Static Displays, by SPC Samuel Shomento, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mountainfest2025, 10th Mountain Division, U.S. Army, Division Live, FortDrum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download