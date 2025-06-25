Soldiers and families explore static displays of military vehicles and equipment during Division Live at Mountain Fest on Fort Drum, New York, June 26, 2025. Exhibits include the M984A4 recovery truck, UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters, a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, and the M2 machine gun. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sam Shomento)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 20:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968272
|VIRIN:
|250626-A-GW675-8265
|Filename:
|DOD_111100799
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Drum Engages it’s Community with Static Displays, by SPC Samuel Shomento, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
