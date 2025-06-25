Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division presents “Division Live” to the Fort Drum Community

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 10th Mountain Division (LI) conducts Division Live, a large-scale live-fire training exercise showcasing the unit’s readiness and combat capabilities, June 26, 2025, at Fort Drum, New York. Mountain Fest celebrates 80 years since the battle of Riva Ridge. It's an opportunity to honor our legacy and strengthen the bonds between our Soldiers and the North Country community.
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 20:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968269
    VIRIN: 250626-A-GW675-2966
    Filename: DOD_111100794
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    This work, 10th Mountain Division presents “Division Live” to the Fort Drum Community, by SGT Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mountainfest2025, 10th Mountain Division, U.S. Army, Division Live, FortDrum

