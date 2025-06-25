10th Mountain Division presents their “Division Live” to the Fort Drum Community

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 10th Mountain Division (LI) conducts Division Live, a large-scale live-fire training exercise showcasing the unit’s readiness and combat capabilities, June 26, 2025, at Fort Drum, New York. Mountain Fest celebrates 80 years since the battle of Riva Ridge. It's an opportunity to honor our legacy and strengthen the bonds between our Soldiers and the North Country community.

(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)