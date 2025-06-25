Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “Avalanche” performs for Fort Drum Community

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    The “Avalanche” 10th Mountain Division (LI) Rock Band performs during Mountain Fest June 26, 2025, on Fort Drum, New York. This annual event celebrates our national spirit and the division’s 80-year Mountain warfare heritage, reinforcing its bond with the North Country community. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 20:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968262
    VIRIN: 250626-A-GW675-6522
    Filename: DOD_111100744
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “Avalanche” performs for Fort Drum Community, by SGT Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mountainfest2025, 10th Mountain Division, U.S. Army, Division Live, FortDrum

