The “Avalanche” 10th Mountain Division (LI) Rock Band performs during Mountain Fest June 26, 2025, on Fort Drum, New York. This annual event celebrates our national spirit and the division’s 80-year Mountain warfare heritage, reinforcing its bond with the North Country community. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 20:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968262
|VIRIN:
|250626-A-GW675-6522
|Filename:
|DOD_111100744
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, “Avalanche” performs for Fort Drum Community, by SGT Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.