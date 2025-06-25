Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honoring Excellence: 10th Mountain Division (LI) Units Awarded Campaign Streamers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. Alexandria Halbert 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Units across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) were awarded campaign streamers in recognition of their service and participation in designated operations during a ceremony held June 26, 2025, at Fort Drum, New York. The streamers symbolize unit contributions to historic and ongoing missions, honoring the legacy of excellence upheld by Alpine Warriors. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alexandria Halbert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 20:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968261
    VIRIN: 250626-A-DA621-2515
    Filename: DOD_111100739
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring Excellence: 10th Mountain Division (LI) Units Awarded Campaign Streamers, by SGT Alexandria Halbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Streamers, 10th Mountain, Mountainfest2025, Fort Drum, Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download