Honoring Excellence: 10th Mountain Division (LI) Units Awarded Campaign Streamers

Units across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) were awarded campaign streamers in recognition of their service and participation in designated operations during a ceremony held June 26, 2025, at Fort Drum, New York. The streamers symbolize unit contributions to historic and ongoing missions, honoring the legacy of excellence upheld by Alpine Warriors. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alexandria Halbert)