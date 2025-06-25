Region VII Best Warrior Winners Train on the M-17 Side Arm

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Luke Cloward, 2025 Army National Guard Region VII Best NCO, and Sgt. Michael Fouts, 2025 Army National Guard Soldier of the Year, conduct M-17 side arm training at Camp Williams, Utah June 25, 2025. Cloward, an 88M Truck Driver assigned to 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Utah Army National Guard and Fouts, an 11B Infantryman assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Arizona Army National Guard, will represent Region VII at the National Best Warrior Competition in Maryland in July. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)