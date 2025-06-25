Region VII Best Warrior Winners Train on the M-17 Side Arm

Sgt. Luke Cloward, 2025 Army National Guard Region VII Best NCO, and Sgt. Michael Fouts, 2025 Army National Guard Soldier of the Year, conduct M-17 side arm training at Camp Williams, Utah June 25, 2025. Cloward, an 88M Truck Driver assigned to 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Utah Army National Guard and Fouts, an 11B Infantryman assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Arizona Army National Guard, will represent Region VII at the National Best Warrior Competition in Maryland in July. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)
|06.25.2025
|06.26.2025 13:21
|B-Roll
|968185
|250625-Z-DA103-7002
|DOD_111099596
|00:02:17
|BLUFFDALE, UTAH, US
|2
|2
