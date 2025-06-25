Multi-Agency Water Rescue Training Held at USACE’s Lake Georgetown

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/968183" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District, hosted a joint water rescue exercise on June 13 at Lake Georgetown, partnering with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and several Williamson County law enforcement and emergency response agencies. This training exercise highlights the critical need for preparedness, teamwork and public awareness in water safety and emergency response.