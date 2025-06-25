Multi-Agency Water Rescue Training Held at USACE’s Lake Georgetown

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District, hosted a joint water rescue exercise on June 13 at Lake Georgetown, partnering with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and several Williamson County law enforcement and emergency response agencies. This training exercise highlights the critical need for preparedness, teamwork and public awareness in water safety and emergency response.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 12:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968183
|VIRIN:
|250613-A-QV643-1001
|PIN:
|06132025
|Filename:
|DOD_111099494
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|GEORGETOWN, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
