    Multi-Agency Water Rescue Training Held at USACE’s Lake Georgetown

    GEORGETOWN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Audrey Gossett 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District, hosted a joint water rescue exercise on June 13 at Lake Georgetown, partnering with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and several Williamson County law enforcement and emergency response agencies. This training exercise highlights the critical need for preparedness, teamwork and public awareness in water safety and emergency response.

