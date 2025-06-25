Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Underwater ROV

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Video by Desiree Kapler and Timothy Reeves

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, or USACE, manages hundreds of locks and dams, which are critical components of a complex navigation system that is central to our nation’s economy and security.
    Inspecting this aging aquatic infrastructure often requires costly and dangerous processes, such as deploying divers or dewatering structures, which shuts down the flow of goods and materials.
    To help USACE districts perform these inspections in a safer and more cost-effective manner, and with higher quality, the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) has been testing the use of an underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV).
    By conducting research into how to best use this off-the-shelf technology for underwater inspections, the ERDC is testing, validating and developing systematic and best practices.
    This insight will help USACE know what works, what doesn’t and will enable them to fully capitalize on the transformative potential of ROVs for underwater inspections.
    Watch this video to learn more.

    #military #civilworks #infrastructure #lock #dams #navigation #inlandnavigation #economy #nationalsecurity #rivers #robotics #underwater #engineer #engineers #engineering #science #innovation #technology #research #researchanddevelopment #PowerofERDC

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 12:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968180
    VIRIN: 062625-D-UT531-1001
    Filename: DOD_111099417
    Length: 00:05:13
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navigation
    infrastructure
    ERDC
    Civil Works
    Environmental Laboratory (EL)
    Underwater ROV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download