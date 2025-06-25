Soldiers assigned to 10th Mountain Division (LI), participate in the annual division run during the Mountain Fest, June 26, 2025, on Fort Drum, New York. The early morning run brought together units across the division in a display of unity, pride and physical endurance, honoring the legacy and sacrifices of 10th Mountain Soldiers past and present. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mariah Aguilar)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 12:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968176
|VIRIN:
|250626-A-LR056-2009
|Filename:
|DOD_111099356
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Mountain on the Move During Mountain Fest 2025 Division Run, by SPC Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
