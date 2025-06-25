Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain on the Move During Mountain Fest 2025 Division Run

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Video by Spc. Mariah Aguilar 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to 10th Mountain Division (LI), participate in the annual division run during the Mountain Fest, June 26, 2025, on Fort Drum, New York. The early morning run brought together units across the division in a display of unity, pride and physical endurance, honoring the legacy and sacrifices of 10th Mountain Soldiers past and present. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mariah Aguilar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 12:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968176
    VIRIN: 250626-A-LR056-2009
    Filename: DOD_111099356
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: FORT DRUM, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain on the Move During Mountain Fest 2025 Division Run, by SPC Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    U.S. Army
    Mountainfest2025
    Division Live

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download