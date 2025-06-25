10th Mountain on the Move During Mountain Fest 2025 Division Run

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to 10th Mountain Division (LI), participate in the annual division run during the Mountain Fest, June 26, 2025, on Fort Drum, New York. The early morning run brought together units across the division in a display of unity, pride and physical endurance, honoring the legacy and sacrifices of 10th Mountain Soldiers past and present. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mariah Aguilar)