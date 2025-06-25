Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Let’s Gooo (emblem, open caption)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    505914-D
    Whether it’s by land, sea, or air, when you’re ready to go on a mission the Defense Logistics Agency Energy team is working hard behind-the-scenes to make sure you have the energy you need to be on the move. DLA doesn’t just fuel the mission, we power it. For more information on how DLA can power your mission visit: www.dla.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 11:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968173
    VIRIN: 250626-D-LU733-4448
    PIN: 505914
    Filename: DOD_111099336
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Let’s Gooo (emblem, open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLA101

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download