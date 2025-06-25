Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Sealift Command Command Video 2025

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Video by Ryan Carter  

    USN Military Sealift Command

    Norfolk, Va. (June 26, 2025), A command video from Military Sealift Command highlighting its global logistics mission and support to the U.S. Navy. The video emphasizes MSC’s role in delivering decisive combat power across the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Ryan Carter)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 08:19
    Length: 00:02:07
    MSC, United We Sail, CIVMAR

