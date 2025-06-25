Military Sealift Command Command Video 2025

Norfolk, Va. (June 26, 2025), A command video from Military Sealift Command highlighting its global logistics mission and support to the U.S. Navy. The video emphasizes MSC’s role in delivering decisive combat power across the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Ryan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 08:19
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|968141
|VIRIN:
|250625-N-TF680-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111098920
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.