U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kirstin Terry, 35th Medical Group behavioral health technician, discusses the signs, effects and resources available to those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 25, 2025. This informational video aims to increase awareness and destigmatize mental health support, promoting readiness and resilience across the force during PTSD Awareness Month. (U.S. Air Force animated video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2025 19:17
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|968099
|VIRIN:
|250625-F-KM882-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111098063
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mental Health: PTSD Awareness, by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
