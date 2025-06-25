Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mental Health: PTSD Awareness

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.24.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kirstin Terry, 35th Medical Group behavioral health technician, discusses the signs, effects and resources available to those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 25, 2025. This informational video aims to increase awareness and destigmatize mental health support, promoting readiness and resilience across the force during PTSD Awareness Month. (U.S. Air Force animated video by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 19:17
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

