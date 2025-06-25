Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Southern California Wildfire Debris Removal

    PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Responders with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers actively monitor wildfire debris clearance operations to ensure compliance with all safety protocols, safeguarding personnel during cleanup efforts along the Pacific Coast Highway, June 24, 2025 in Malibu, California.

    Additional precautions are being observed on this section of the highway due to the erosion and undercutting of soil caused by the incoming tide.

    Location: PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, US

    Emergency Response
    DEBRIS REMOVAL
    southern california wildfires

