Southern California Wildfire Debris Removal

Responders with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers actively monitor wildfire debris clearance operations to ensure compliance with all safety protocols, safeguarding personnel during cleanup efforts along the Pacific Coast Highway, June 24, 2025 in Malibu, California.



Additional precautions are being observed on this section of the highway due to the erosion and undercutting of soil caused by the incoming tide.