This PSA starts as a typical seatbelt safety demonstration but takes a turn. Watch what happens when a driver fails to properly check the flow of traffic for an oncoming motorcycle.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2025 16:40
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|968075
|VIRIN:
|250609-F-WT274-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111097551
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Did you see me?, by SSgt Tyler Catanach and MSgt Lisa Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.