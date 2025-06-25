Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Did you see me?

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tyler Catanach and Master Sgt. Lisa Gonzales

    Air Force Safety Center

    This PSA starts as a typical seatbelt safety demonstration but takes a turn. Watch what happens when a driver fails to properly check the flow of traffic for an oncoming motorcycle.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 16:40
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 968075
    VIRIN: 250609-F-WT274-1001
    Filename: DOD_111097551
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Did you see me?, by SSgt Tyler Catanach and MSgt Lisa Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

