    Fallen, Never Forgotten: 10th Mountain Division Remembrance 2025

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Video by Spc. Alyssa Norton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Scott M. Naumann, commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division (LI), and Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Johnson, the division’s senior enlisted advisor, render honors during the annual Remembrance Ceremony, June 25, 2025, at Memorial Park on Fort Drum, New York. The ceremony honors 10th Mountain Division Soldiers who have fallen in the line of duty and recognizes the sacrifices of Gold Star families. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alyssa Norton)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 13:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968049
    VIRIN: 250625-A-HO064-9888
    Filename: DOD_111096962
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Mountainfest2025, 10th Mountain Division, U.S. Army, Ceremony, FortDrum

