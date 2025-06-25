Fallen, Never Forgotten: 10th Mountain Division Remembrance 2025

Maj. Gen. Scott M. Naumann, commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division (LI), and Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Johnson, the division’s senior enlisted advisor, render honors during the annual Remembrance Ceremony, June 25, 2025, at Memorial Park on Fort Drum, New York. The ceremony honors 10th Mountain Division Soldiers who have fallen in the line of duty and recognizes the sacrifices of Gold Star families. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alyssa Norton)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2025 13:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968049
|VIRIN:
|250625-A-HO064-9888
|Filename:
|DOD_111096962
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
