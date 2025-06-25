Fallen, Never Forgotten: 10th Mountain Division Remembrance 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. Scott M. Naumann, commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division (LI), and Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Johnson, the division’s senior enlisted advisor, render honors during the annual Remembrance Ceremony, June 25, 2025, at Memorial Park on Fort Drum, New York. The ceremony honors 10th Mountain Division Soldiers who have fallen in the line of duty and recognizes the sacrifices of Gold Star families. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alyssa Norton)