    Fort Carson IPB Video 2025

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Video by John Switzer 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    The annual Installation Planning Board or IPB has been the only venue for the last 20 years to ensure we are doing this planning, meeting the priorities of the Senior Commander, and driving in a deliberate manner, the change needed to support current and future missions. Over the years, military leaders, the civilian workforce, and our community partners have used the IPB to improve Fort Carson as a platform for Readiness.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 13:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968045
    VIRIN: 250602-O-UR003-8387
    Filename: DOD_111096914
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Carson IPB Video 2025, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Carson
    Installation Planning Board

