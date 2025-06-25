Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ruck and Roll: 10th Mountain Dominate Commander’s Cup

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) compete in the Maj. Gen. Lloyd E. Jones Ruck Challenge at Fort Drum, New York, June 25, 2025. The culminating event of the Commander’s Cup Championship during Mountain Fest 2025, the ruck challenge tested teams on physical endurance, warrior tasks and, alpine skills across a 10-event course inspired by division history. The competition aimed to build unit cohesion, esprit de corps, and honor the Alpine Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 11:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968019
    VIRIN: 250625-A-GW675-5599
    Filename: DOD_111096559
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Mountainfest2025, 10th Mountain Division, U.S. Army, Ruck Challenge, FortDrum

