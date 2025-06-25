Ruck and Roll: 10th Mountain Dominate Commander’s Cup

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) compete in the Maj. Gen. Lloyd E. Jones Ruck Challenge at Fort Drum, New York, June 25, 2025. The culminating event of the Commander’s Cup Championship during Mountain Fest 2025, the ruck challenge tested teams on physical endurance, warrior tasks and, alpine skills across a 10-event course inspired by division history. The competition aimed to build unit cohesion, esprit de corps, and honor the Alpine Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)