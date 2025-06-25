Soldiers assigned to the 10th Mountain Division (LI) compete in the Maj. Gen. Lloyd E. Jones Ruck Challenge at Fort Drum, New York, June 25, 2025. The culminating event of the Commander’s Cup Championship during Mountain Fest 2025, the ruck challenge tested teams on physical endurance, warrior tasks and, alpine skills across a 10-event course inspired by division history. The competition aimed to build unit cohesion, esprit de corps, and honor the Alpine Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2025 11:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968019
|VIRIN:
|250625-A-GW675-5599
|Filename:
|DOD_111096559
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ruck and Roll: 10th Mountain Dominate Commander’s Cup, by SGT Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.