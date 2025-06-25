he Environmental Restoration Team invited the local public to participate in the annual Restoration Advisory Board meeting, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 23 2025. The ERT prepared a presentation with updates to current environmental restoration projects including soil and groundwater investigations and remediation activities. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2025 09:33
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|968005
|VIRIN:
|250623-F-SX629-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111096416
|Length:
|01:21:33
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Wright-Patterson AFB Restoration Advisory Board Meeting, by Cliffton Thoroughman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.