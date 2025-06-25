Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Wright-Patterson AFB Restoration Advisory Board Meeting

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Video by Cliffton Thoroughman 

    88th Air Base Wing

    he Environmental Restoration Team invited the local public to participate in the annual Restoration Advisory Board meeting, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 23 2025. The ERT prepared a presentation with updates to current environmental restoration projects including soil and groundwater investigations and remediation activities. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 09:33
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 968005
    VIRIN: 250623-F-SX629-1001
    Filename: DOD_111096416
    Length: 01:21:33
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    restoration
    WPAFB
    PFAS Remediation
    restoration advisory board
    Wright Patterson AFB

