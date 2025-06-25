Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Climbing, Competing, Leading at Mountain Fest 2025

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Video by Capt. Eric-James Estrada 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander King, senior enlisted advisor to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), rappels during the Maj. Gen. Lloyd E. Jones Ruck Challenge at Fort Drum, New York, June 25, 2025. The culminating event of the Commander’s Cup Championship during Mountain Fest 2025, the ruck challenge tested teams on physical endurance, warrior tasks and alpine skills across a 10-event course inspired by division history. The competition aimed to build unit cohesion, esprit de corps and honor the Alpine Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Eric-James Estrada)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 09:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967990
    VIRIN: 250625-A-ZD229-5755
    Filename: DOD_111096322
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    This work, Climbing, Competing, Leading at Mountain Fest 2025, by CPT Eric-James Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army
    compeititon
    Climb to Glory
    rappel harness
    Mountainfest2025

