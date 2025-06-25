Climbing, Competing, Leading at Mountain Fest 2025

Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander King, senior enlisted advisor to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), rappels during the Maj. Gen. Lloyd E. Jones Ruck Challenge at Fort Drum, New York, June 25, 2025. The culminating event of the Commander’s Cup Championship during Mountain Fest 2025, the ruck challenge tested teams on physical endurance, warrior tasks and alpine skills across a 10-event course inspired by division history. The competition aimed to build unit cohesion, esprit de corps and honor the Alpine Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Eric-James Estrada)
|06.25.2025
|06.25.2025 09:11
|B-Roll
|967990
|250625-A-ZD229-5755
|DOD_111096322
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|0
|0
