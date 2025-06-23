Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Soldiers Face Off in Second Day of the Commander’s Cup

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Video by Spc. Samuel Shomento 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) participate in the softball tournament during the Commander's Cup Championship 2025, June 24, 2025, on Fort Drum, New York. Mountain Fest celebrates 80 years since the battle of Riva Ridge. It's an opportunity to honor the legacy of the 10th Mountain Division and the strength of its Soldiers while creating a festive atmosphere for families and the community. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sam Shomento)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 18:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967963
    VIRIN: 250624-A-AF963-3488
    Filename: DOD_111095535
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 10th Mountain Soldiers Face Off in Second Day of the Commander’s Cup, by SPC Samuel Shomento, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    CommandersCup
    Mountainfest2025

