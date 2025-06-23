10th Mountain Soldiers Face Off in Second Day of the Commander’s Cup

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967963" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) participate in the softball tournament during the Commander's Cup Championship 2025, June 24, 2025, on Fort Drum, New York. Mountain Fest celebrates 80 years since the battle of Riva Ridge. It's an opportunity to honor the legacy of the 10th Mountain Division and the strength of its Soldiers while creating a festive atmosphere for families and the community. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sam Shomento)