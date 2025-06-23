10th Mountain Soldiers Face Off in Second Day of the Commander’s Cup

Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) participate in the softball tournament during the Commander's Cup Championship 2025, June 24, 2025, on Fort Drum, New York. Mountain Fest celebrates 80 years since the battle of Riva Ridge. It's an opportunity to honor the legacy of the 10th Mountain Division and the strength of its Soldiers while creating a festive atmosphere for families and the community. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sam Shomento)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2025 18:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|967963
|VIRIN:
|250624-A-AF963-3488
|Filename:
|DOD_111095535
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
