Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Soldiers Clash in Day 2 of the Commander’s Cup

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Video by Pfc. Abigail Stewart 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) compete in a kickball tournament at Staff Sgt. Truman Cool Field during the week-long Mountain Fest celebration on Fort Drum, New York, June 24, 2025. Team sports events foster camaraderie, build trust, and enhance competitive spirit within and between units. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Abigail Stewart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 18:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967962
    VIRIN: 250624-A-OV624-8503
    Filename: DOD_111095531
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Soldiers Clash in Day 2 of the Commander’s Cup, by PFC Abigail Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    FortDrum
    U.S. Army
    MountainFest2025
    CommandersCupChampionship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download