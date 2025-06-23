10th Mountain Soldiers Clash in Day 2 of the Commander’s Cup

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) compete in a kickball tournament at Staff Sgt. Truman Cool Field during the week-long Mountain Fest celebration on Fort Drum, New York, June 24, 2025. Team sports events foster camaraderie, build trust, and enhance competitive spirit within and between units. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Abigail Stewart)