Touchdowns and Teamwork at Mountain Fest 2025

Soldiers from across 10th Mountain Division (LI) participate in the Commander's Cup Championship 2025, June 24, 2025, on Fort Drum, New York. Mountain Fest honors the 10th Mountain Division’s 80-year legacy of mountain warfare heritage, celebrating the strength, service, and commitment of its Soldiers while fostering a festive atmosphere for families and the North Country community. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mariah Aguilar)
