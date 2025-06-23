Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Touchdowns and Teamwork at Mountain Fest 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Video by Spc. Mariah Aguilar 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from across 10th Mountain Division (LI) participate in the Commander's Cup Championship 2025, June 24, 2025, on Fort Drum, New York. Mountain Fest honors the 10th Mountain Division’s 80-year legacy of mountain warfare heritage, celebrating the strength, service, and commitment of its Soldiers while fostering a festive atmosphere for families and the North Country community. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mariah Aguilar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 17:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967954
    VIRIN: 250624-A-LR057-7426
    Filename: DOD_111095385
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Touchdowns and Teamwork at Mountain Fest 2025, by SPC Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    FortDrum
    U.S. Army
    MountainFest2025
    CommandersCupChampionship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download