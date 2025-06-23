Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-261 Conducts a Confined Area Landing Flight

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Video by Cpl. Osmar VasquezHernandez 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261 (VMM-261), conduct a confined area landing flight in an MV-22 Osprey aircraft over Colorado, June 18, 2025. As the air combat element of the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Alert Contingency MAGTF (SPMAGTF-ACM), VMM-261 conducted a deployment for training to increase the squadron’s proficiency in high altitude aviation operations and improve overall combat readiness for any potential MAGTF missions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Osmar VasquezHernandez)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 17:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967950
    VIRIN: 250618-M-DC083-1001
    Filename: DOD_111095329
    Length: 00:06:16
    Location: COLORADO, US

    TAGS

    DFT
    VMM 261, USMCNews, MV-22, SPMAGTF-ACM, Aircraft

