VMM-261 Conducts a Confined Area Landing Flight

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261 (VMM-261), conduct a confined area landing flight in an MV-22 Osprey aircraft over Colorado, June 18, 2025. As the air combat element of the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Alert Contingency MAGTF (SPMAGTF-ACM), VMM-261 conducted a deployment for training to increase the squadron’s proficiency in high altitude aviation operations and improve overall combat readiness for any potential MAGTF missions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Osmar VasquezHernandez)