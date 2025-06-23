2025 Fort Hood Chapel Sports Camp

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



More than 200 children participated in the Chapel Sports Camp June 16-19 at the Main Post Chapel on Fort Hood, Texas. The Religious Support Office is hosting the event, brought by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a nonprofit Christian sports ministry. The camp offers clinics in basketball, cheer and soccer for children entering first through seventh grade, and football and volleyball for those entering fourth through seventh grade.