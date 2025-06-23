More than 200 children participated in the Chapel Sports Camp June 16-19 at the Main Post Chapel on Fort Hood, Texas. The Religious Support Office is hosting the event, brought by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a nonprofit Christian sports ministry. The camp offers clinics in basketball, cheer and soccer for children entering first through seventh grade, and football and volleyball for those entering fourth through seventh grade.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2025 17:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|967949
|VIRIN:
|250617-A-OL557-1091
|Filename:
|DOD_111095319
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Fort Hood Chapel Sports Camp, by Derika Upshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.