Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Fort Hood Chapel Sports Camp

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Video by Derika Upshaw 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    More than 200 children participated in the Chapel Sports Camp June 16-19 at the Main Post Chapel on Fort Hood, Texas. The Religious Support Office is hosting the event, brought by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a nonprofit Christian sports ministry. The camp offers clinics in basketball, cheer and soccer for children entering first through seventh grade, and football and volleyball for those entering fourth through seventh grade.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 17:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967949
    VIRIN: 250617-A-OL557-1091
    Filename: DOD_111095319
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Fort Hood Chapel Sports Camp, by Derika Upshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #IMCOM #FortHood #TheGreatPlace #ReligiousSupportOffice

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download