Region VII Best Warrior Winners train in the pool

Sgt. Luke Cloward, 2025 Army National Guard Region VII Best NCO, and Sgt. Michael Fouts, 2025 Army National Guard Soldier of the Year, conduct water training at Camp Williams, Utah June 24, 2025. Cloward, an 88M Truck Driver assigned to 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Utah Army National Guard and Fouts, an 11B Infantryman assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Arizona Army National Guard, will represent region VII at the National Best Warrior Competition in Maryland in July. (Utah Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy L. Beery)
|06.24.2025
|06.24.2025 15:53
|CAMP WILLIAMS, UTAH, US
