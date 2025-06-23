Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Region VII Best Warrior Winners train in the pool

    CAMP WILLIAMS, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tim Beery  

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Sgt. Luke Cloward, 2025 Army National Guard Region VII Best NCO, and Sgt. Michael Fouts, 2025 Army National Guard Soldier of the Year, conduct water training at Camp Williams, Utah June 24, 2025. Cloward, an 88M Truck Driver assigned to 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Utah Army National Guard and Fouts, an 11B Infantryman assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Arizona Army National Guard, will represent region VII at the National Best Warrior Competition in Maryland in July. (Utah Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy L. Beery)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 15:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967939
    VIRIN: 250624-A-PE777-2303
    Filename: DOD_111095106
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: CAMP WILLIAMS, UTAH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Region VII Best Warrior Winners train in the pool, by SFC Tim Beery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arizona National Guard
    National Guard
    Utah National Guard
    NBWC2025
    2025 National Best Warrior Competition

