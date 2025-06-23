10th Mountain Soldiers Face Off in Second Day of the Commander’s Cup

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) participate in the softball tournament during the Commander’s Cup Championship 2025, June 24, 2025, on Fort Drum, New York. Mountain Fest honors the 10th Mountain Division’s 80-year legacy of mountain warfare heritage, celebrating the strength, service, and commitment of its Soldiers while fostering a festive atmosphere for families and the North Country community. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)