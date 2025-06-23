Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) participate in the softball tournament during the Commander’s Cup Championship 2025, June 24, 2025, on Fort Drum, New York. Mountain Fest honors the 10th Mountain Division’s 80-year legacy of mountain warfare heritage, celebrating the strength, service, and commitment of its Soldiers while fostering a festive atmosphere for families and the North Country community. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2025 15:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
This work, 10th Mountain Soldiers Face Off in Second Day of the Commander’s Cup, by SGT Samuel Bonney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
