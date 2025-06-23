March Along, The Cobbler Keeping The Old Guard On the Marks (open caption)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967924" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

505928-A

Craftsmanship meets mission readiness, this exemplifies the life of the only cobbler employed by the U.S. Army. Tom Casarez, Central Issue Facility, 406th Army Field Support Brigade, Logistics Readiness Center, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall supports the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), by making customized soles for every pair of shoes The Old Guard walks in. It’s a labor of love for Casarez who is an Army veteran. He provides the skill and the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Troop Support Clothing and Textiles team procures the shoes. Most military servicemembers don’t know their field and dress footwear comes through DLA. From the frontlines to the finish line, DLA always steps up to keep U.S. forces well-heeled.