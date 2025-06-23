Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    March Along, The Cobbler Keeping The Old Guard On the Marks (open caption)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    505928-A
    Craftsmanship meets mission readiness, this exemplifies the life of the only cobbler employed by the U.S. Army. Tom Casarez, Central Issue Facility, 406th Army Field Support Brigade, Logistics Readiness Center, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall supports the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), by making customized soles for every pair of shoes The Old Guard walks in. It’s a labor of love for Casarez who is an Army veteran. He provides the skill and the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Troop Support Clothing and Textiles team procures the shoes. Most military servicemembers don’t know their field and dress footwear comes through DLA. From the frontlines to the finish line, DLA always steps up to keep U.S. forces well-heeled.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 14:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967924
    VIRIN: 250623-D-LU733-6849
    PIN: 505928
    Filename: DOD_111094827
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, March Along, The Cobbler Keeping The Old Guard On the Marks (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLATroopSupportClothingandTextiles

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download