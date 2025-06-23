Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Classic Kickoff: Command Teams Launch Mountain Fest with Competition and Camaraderie

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. Alexandria Halbert 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Command teams from the 10th Mountain Division (LI) participate in the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Classic softball game during Day One of Mountain Fest 2025, June 23, 2025, on Fort Drum, New York. The game helps kick off a week of events celebrating unit pride, teamwork, and friendly competition. Mountain Fest honors the division’s 80-year legacy of mountain warfare excellence while bringing Soldiers, families, and the North Country community together in celebration. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alexandria Halbert)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 21:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967836
    VIRIN: 250623-A-DA621-7874
    Filename: DOD_111093505
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Classic Kickoff: Command Teams Launch Mountain Fest with Competition and Camaraderie, by SGT Alexandria Halbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    US Army
    team sports
    Commanders Cup Championship
    Mountainfest2025

