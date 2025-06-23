Classic Kickoff: Command Teams Launch Mountain Fest with Competition and Camaraderie

Command teams from the 10th Mountain Division (LI) participate in the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Classic softball game during Day One of Mountain Fest 2025, June 23, 2025, on Fort Drum, New York. The game helps kick off a week of events celebrating unit pride, teamwork, and friendly competition. Mountain Fest honors the division’s 80-year legacy of mountain warfare excellence while bringing Soldiers, families, and the North Country community together in celebration. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alexandria Halbert)
|06.23.2025
|06.23.2025 21:13
|B-Roll
|967836
|250623-A-DA621-7874
|DOD_111093505
|00:00:29
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|0
|0
