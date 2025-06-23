Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Peaks to Playoffs: Soldiers Battle for Commander’s Cup Title

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. Alexandria Halbert 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) participate in the Commander’s Cup Championship 2025, June 23, 2025, on Fort Drum, New York. Mountain Fest honors the 10th Mountain Division’s 80-year legacy of mountain warfare heritage, celebrating the strength, service, and commitment of its Soldiers while fostering a festive atmosphere for families and the North Country community. (Video by Army Sgt. Alexandria Halbert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 21:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967835
    VIRIN: 250624-A-DA621-9838
    Filename: DOD_111093504
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Peaks to Playoffs: Soldiers Battle for Commander’s Cup Title, by SGT Alexandria Halbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    U.S. Army
    team sports
    Commanders Cup Championship
    FortDrum
    Mountainfest2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download