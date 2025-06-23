Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) participate in the Commander’s Cup Championship 2025, June 23, 2025, on Fort Drum, New York. Mountain Fest honors the 10th Mountain Division’s 80-year legacy of mountain warfare heritage, celebrating the strength, service, and commitment of its Soldiers while fostering a festive atmosphere for families and the North Country community. (Video by Army Sgt. Alexandria Halbert)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 21:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967835
|VIRIN:
|250624-A-DA621-9838
|Filename:
|DOD_111093504
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, From Peaks to Playoffs: Soldiers Battle for Commander’s Cup Title, by SGT Alexandria Halbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.