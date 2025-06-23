U.S. Air Force Col. Derrick Franck, Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 deployed forces commander, talks about the history of and what 50 years of Red Flag-Alaska and Cope Thunder means to him during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 13, 2025. Exercises like Red Flag-Alaska allow U.S. Forces the opportunity to integrate with Indo-Pacific allies and partners in an exchange of tactics, techniques and procedures while enhancing interoperability. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 19:45
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|967829
|VIRIN:
|250623-F-JJ878-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111093434
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Col. Derrick Franck speaks on Red Flag's History, by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS
