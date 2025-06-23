Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Derrick Franck speaks on Red Flag's History

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Derrick Franck, Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 deployed forces commander, talks about the history of and what 50 years of Red Flag-Alaska and Cope Thunder means to him during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 13, 2025. Exercises like Red Flag-Alaska allow U.S. Forces the opportunity to integrate with Indo-Pacific allies and partners in an exchange of tactics, techniques and procedures while enhancing interoperability. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)

    PACAF
    Red Flag-Alaska
    INDOPACOM
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    RF-A 25-2

