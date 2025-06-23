Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Climbing to Victory: 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers Face Off in Commander’s Cup

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Video by Spc. Alyssa Norton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from across 10th Mountain Division (LI) participate in the Commander’s Cup Championship 2025, June 23, 2025. Mountain Fest honors the 10th Mountain Division’s 80-year legacy of mountain warfare heritage, celebrating the strength, service, and commitment of its Soldiers while fostering a festive atmosphere for families and the North Country community. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alyssa Norton)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 18:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967822
    VIRIN: 250623-A-HO064-1639
    Filename: DOD_111093295
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    10th Mountain Division
    team sports
    FortDrum
    U.S. Army
    Mountainfest2025
    CommandersCupChampionship

