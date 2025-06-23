Climbing to Victory: 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers Face Off in Commander’s Cup

Soldiers from across 10th Mountain Division (LI) participate in the Commander’s Cup Championship 2025, June 23, 2025. Mountain Fest honors the 10th Mountain Division’s 80-year legacy of mountain warfare heritage, celebrating the strength, service, and commitment of its Soldiers while fostering a festive atmosphere for families and the North Country community. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alyssa Norton)
