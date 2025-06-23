Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) representing the 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment; 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment; and 6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, compete in a flag football tournament and foot races of varying distances at Bowerman Track during the week-long Mountain Fest celebration on Fort Drum, New York, June 23, 2025. Team sports events foster camaraderie, build trust, and enhance competitive spirit within and between units. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Abigail Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 17:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967811
|VIRIN:
|250623-A-OV624-4755
|Filename:
|DOD_111093146
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Events Kickoff Mountain Fest 2025, by PFC Abigail Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.