Team Events Kickoff Mountain Fest 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967811" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) representing the 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment; 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment; and 6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, compete in a flag football tournament and foot races of varying distances at Bowerman Track during the week-long Mountain Fest celebration on Fort Drum, New York, June 23, 2025. Team sports events foster camaraderie, build trust, and enhance competitive spirit within and between units. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Abigail Stewart)