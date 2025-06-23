Army Astronaut Army Birthday 250th Presentation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



At the Army 250th Birthday Festival professionals of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, MSG Daniel Huddleston and SGT Bryce Anderson were recognized by Colonel Andrew Morgan, U.S. Army Astronaut. The command is on the cutting edge of technology and moving the Army forward every day. COL Morgan who flew to the International Space Station from July 2019 until April 2020, also presented LTG Brian Eifler, Deputy Chief of Staff for Personnel, an Army flag that was flown into space.