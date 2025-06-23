Army Astronaut Army Birthday 250th Presentation

At the Army 250th Birthday Festival professionals of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, MSG Daniel Huddleston and SGT Bryce Anderson were recognized by Colonel Andrew Morgan, U.S. Army Astronaut. The command is on the cutting edge of technology and moving the Army forward every day. COL Morgan who flew to the International Space Station from July 2019 until April 2020, also presented LTG Brian Eifler, Deputy Chief of Staff for Personnel, an Army flag that was flown into space.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 16:49
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|967808
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-DY325-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111093128
|Length:
|00:18:12
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
