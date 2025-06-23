Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Astronaut Army Birthday 250th Presentation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Stephen Elias 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    At the Army 250th Birthday Festival professionals of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, MSG Daniel Huddleston and SGT Bryce Anderson were recognized by Colonel Andrew Morgan, U.S. Army Astronaut. The command is on the cutting edge of technology and moving the Army forward every day. COL Morgan who flew to the International Space Station from July 2019 until April 2020, also presented LTG Brian Eifler, Deputy Chief of Staff for Personnel, an Army flag that was flown into space.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 16:49
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 967808
    VIRIN: 250614-A-DY325-1001
    Filename: DOD_111093128
    Length: 00:18:12
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Astronaut Army Birthday 250th Presentation, by Stephen Elias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Army250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download