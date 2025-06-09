Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Tinker Air Show Proclamation Signing

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Video by Clayton Cummins 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    A proud moment at Tinker Air Force Base as leaders gather for the official signing of the 2025 Tinker Air Show proclamation.

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 11:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967759
    VIRIN: 250623-F-SN568-7606
    Filename: DOD_111092224
    Length: 00:05:56
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Tinker Air Show Proclamation Signing, by Clayton Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tinker Air Show
    2025 Tinker Air Show Proclamation
    2025 Tinker Air Show

