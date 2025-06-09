Flying Tigers Storm Miami

Among the backdrop of roaring jets and whirling rotors, Soldiers from the the Army's 7th Special Forces Group and the Army Reserve’s 8-229th Assault Helicopter Battalion gave spectators at the Hyundai Air & Sea Show a front-row look at tactical teamwork in action. From leaping into the ocean to launching Zodiac boats and moving in formation on the beach, the Soldiers demonstrated the precision and coordination behind real-world missions. Their performance was the result of months of careful planning and training. For many in the crowd, it offered a deeper appreciation for the skills and readiness of our nation’s military.
U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Class John L. Carkeet IV, 204th Public Affairs Detachment
Videographers/Photographers:
Sgt. 1st Class John L. Carkeet IV
Spc. Johnny Armstrong
Pfc. Williance Jean
Matt Haskell
|05.25.2025
|06.23.2025 00:06
|Video Productions
|967692
|250525-A-DB402-4172
|DOD_111091470
|00:03:03
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
