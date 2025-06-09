Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flying Tigers Storm Miami

    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Carkeet IV 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Among the backdrop of roaring jets and whirling rotors, Soldiers from the the Army's 7th Special Forces Group and the Army Reserve’s 8-229th Assault Helicopter Battalion gave spectators at the Hyundai Air & Sea Show a front-row look at tactical teamwork in action. From leaping into the ocean to launching Zodiac boats and moving in formation on the beach, the Soldiers demonstrated the precision and coordination behind real-world missions. Their performance was the result of months of careful planning and training. For many in the crowd, it offered a deeper appreciation for the skills and readiness of our nation’s military.

    U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Class John L. Carkeet IV, 204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Videographers/Photographers:
    Sgt. 1st Class John L. Carkeet IV
    Spc. Johnny Armstrong
    Pfc. Williance Jean
    Matt Haskell

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 00:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967692
    VIRIN: 250525-A-DB402-4172
    Filename: DOD_111091470
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flying Tigers Storm Miami, by SFC John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Miami
    7th Special Forces Group
    Helocast Operations
    Army Reserve Aviation Command
    8-229th Assault Helicopter Battalion
    Hyundai Air and Sea Show

