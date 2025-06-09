Flying Tigers Storm Miami

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967692" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Among the backdrop of roaring jets and whirling rotors, Soldiers from the the Army's 7th Special Forces Group and the Army Reserve’s 8-229th Assault Helicopter Battalion gave spectators at the Hyundai Air & Sea Show a front-row look at tactical teamwork in action. From leaping into the ocean to launching Zodiac boats and moving in formation on the beach, the Soldiers demonstrated the precision and coordination behind real-world missions. Their performance was the result of months of careful planning and training. For many in the crowd, it offered a deeper appreciation for the skills and readiness of our nation’s military.



U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Class John L. Carkeet IV, 204th Public Affairs Detachment



Videographers/Photographers:

Sgt. 1st Class John L. Carkeet IV

Spc. Johnny Armstrong

Pfc. Williance Jean

Matt Haskell