Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 459 AS fly in a three-ship formation over Tokyo (Reel)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    The 459th Airlift Squadron fly in a three-ship formation over Tokyo, Japan, May 9, 2025. The UH-1N Huey, initially crafted for casualty evacuation, has the capacity to accommodate six stretchers, 11 ambulatory patients, or two prone patients with medical technicians on board. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.22.2025 00:31
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 967664
    VIRIN: 250509-F-ZV099-7889
    Filename: DOD_111090877
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 459 AS fly in a three-ship formation over Tokyo (Reel), by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download