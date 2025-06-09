Col. Townsend Reflects on 50 Years of Red Flag

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander, reflects on his participation in and about what 50 years of Red Flag-Alaska and Cope Thunder means to him during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 20, 2025. Exercises like Red Flag-Alaska allow U.S. Forces the opportunity to integrate with Indo-Pacific allies and partners in an exchange of tactics, techniques and procedures while enhancing interoperability. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)