    USACE SWF Hosts Multi-Agency Water Rescue Training

    GEORGETOWN, TX, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Audrey Gossett 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth District, hosted a multi-agency water rescue training event at Lake Georgetown.
    Texas Parks and Wildlife teamed up with Georgetown Fire Department Dive team to conduct the reality based training. Multiple agencies from surrounding areas participated in the event to coordinate a unified response should a real-life scenario take place. The training event highlighted the importance of communication, coordination and the value of partnerships with the shared mission of caring for people.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 16:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967622
    VIRIN: 250613-A-QV643-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_111090294
    Length: 00:08:05
    Location: GEORGETOWN, TX, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, USACE SWF Hosts Multi-Agency Water Rescue Training, by Audrey Gossett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Corps of Engineers
    Drowning
    Training
    Fort Worth District
    Lake Georgetown
    Audrey Gossett

