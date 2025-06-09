The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth District, hosted a multi-agency water rescue training event at Lake Georgetown.
Texas Parks and Wildlife teamed up with Georgetown Fire Department Dive team to conduct the reality based training. Multiple agencies from surrounding areas participated in the event to coordinate a unified response should a real-life scenario take place. The training event highlighted the importance of communication, coordination and the value of partnerships with the shared mission of caring for people.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 16:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967622
|VIRIN:
|250613-A-QV643-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111090294
|Length:
|00:08:05
|Location:
|GEORGETOWN, TX, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USACE SWF Hosts Multi-Agency Water Rescue Training, by Audrey Gossett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.