USACE SWF Hosts Multi-Agency Water Rescue Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967622" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth District, hosted a multi-agency water rescue training event at Lake Georgetown.

Texas Parks and Wildlife teamed up with Georgetown Fire Department Dive team to conduct the reality based training. Multiple agencies from surrounding areas participated in the event to coordinate a unified response should a real-life scenario take place. The training event highlighted the importance of communication, coordination and the value of partnerships with the shared mission of caring for people.