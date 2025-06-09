Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CBRN Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Courtesy Video

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, 28th Infantry Division, enter a gas chamber during chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear training instructed by Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Ringer at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., June 16, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Cassandra Host)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 15:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967608
    VIRIN: 250616-Z-A3544-1001
    Filename: DOD_111090145
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBRN Training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download