    Hot load training

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Courtesy Video

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, practice hot loading a casualty onto a HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Fort Indiantown Gap, June 20, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Chief Warrant Officer 2 William Fletcher)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 14:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967604
    VIRIN: 250620-Z-A3544-1001
    Filename: DOD_111090055
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hot load training, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HH-60 Black Hawk
    Hot load training
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

