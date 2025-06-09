Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Baltic Operations 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    06.20.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shelby Robinson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    BALTOPS 25, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shelby Robinson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 09:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967564
    VIRIN: 250610-N-BA810-1008
    PIN: 1008
    Filename: DOD_111089370
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baltic Operations 2025, by PO2 Shelby Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BALTOPS25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download