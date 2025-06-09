BALTOPS 25, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shelby Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 09:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967564
|VIRIN:
|250610-N-BA810-1008
|PIN:
|1008
|Filename:
|DOD_111089370
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Baltic Operations 2025, by PO2 Shelby Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.