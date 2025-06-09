B-Roll Day 5: W.Va. Guard conducts flood response missions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967548" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the West Virginia National Guard conduct flood recovery missions near Triadelphia, West Virginia, June 18, 2025. West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey declared a state of emergency for Ohio County, West Virginia, after a deadly flash flooding event caused massive damages within the county. More than 100 Soldiers and Airmen are assisting local emergency management officials, first responder agencies and public works personnel in conducting debris and traffic management duties along with public liaison missions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Edwin L. Wriston)