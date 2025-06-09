Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll Day 5: W.Va. Guard conducts flood response missions

    TRIADELPHIA, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2025

    Video by Edwin Wriston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - West Virginia National Guard

    Members of the West Virginia National Guard conduct flood recovery missions near Triadelphia, West Virginia, June 18, 2025. West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey declared a state of emergency for Ohio County, West Virginia, after a deadly flash flooding event caused massive damages within the county. More than 100 Soldiers and Airmen are assisting local emergency management officials, first responder agencies and public works personnel in conducting debris and traffic management duties along with public liaison missions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Edwin L. Wriston)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.19.2025 15:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967548
    VIRIN: 250618-Z-FC129-9001
    Filename: DOD_111088731
    Length: 00:06:49
    Location: TRIADELPHIA, WEST VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    Flooding
    WVNG
    EmergencyManagement
    StateActiveDuty
    WVARNG WVANG

