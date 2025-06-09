B-Roll Day 5: W.Va. Guard conducts flood response missions

Members of the West Virginia National Guard conduct flood recovery missions near Triadelphia, West Virginia, June 18, 2025. West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey declared a state of emergency for Ohio County, West Virginia, after a deadly flash flooding event caused massive damages within the county. More than 100 Soldiers and Airmen are assisting local emergency management officials, first responder agencies and public works personnel in conducting debris and traffic management duties along with public liaison missions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Edwin L. Wriston)
