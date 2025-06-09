In collaboration with the Utah Army National Guard, Kyle Nordfors, a volunteer with the Weber County Sheriff's Department, explains some ways particular drones can be used to help resupply troops more quickly in hostile territory during an annual training event at Camp Williams in Utah. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 17:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|967496
|VIRIN:
|250611-Z-DA103-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111087666
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|BLUFFDALE, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, UTARNG- Drone Delivery- Kyle Nordfors, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
