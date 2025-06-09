Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UTARNG- Drone Delivery- Kyle Nordfors

    BLUFFDALE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    In collaboration with the Utah Army National Guard, Kyle Nordfors, a volunteer with the Weber County Sheriff's Department, explains some ways particular drones can be used to help resupply troops more quickly in hostile territory during an annual training event at Camp Williams in Utah. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 17:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967496
    VIRIN: 250611-Z-DA103-9001
    Filename: DOD_111087666
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: BLUFFDALE, UTAH, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    resupply
    Rescue
    drones
    Utah Army National Guard
    19th Special Forces Group ( Airborne)
    Weber County Sheriff

