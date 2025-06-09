UTARNG- Drone Delivery- Kyle Nordfors

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In collaboration with the Utah Army National Guard, Kyle Nordfors, a volunteer with the Weber County Sheriff's Department, explains some ways particular drones can be used to help resupply troops more quickly in hostile territory during an annual training event at Camp Williams in Utah. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)