    UTNG- Best of the Best- Sgt Andrew Wood

    BLUFFDALE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Sgt. Andrew Wood was awarded the Utah Award Cross by the Adjutant General of the Utah National Guard for his brave actions rescuing a 12-year-old girl from a submerged minivan in Tooele, Utah on June 3, 2023. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 17:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967495
    VIRIN: 250603-Z-DA103-9001
    Filename: DOD_111087660
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: BLUFFDALE, UTAH, US

    Rescue
    Utah Army National Guard
    Andrew Wood
    222nd Field Artillery Battalion
    Utah Cross Award
    Tooele Police

