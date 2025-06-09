Sgt. Andrew Wood was awarded the Utah Award Cross by the Adjutant General of the Utah National Guard for his brave actions rescuing a 12-year-old girl from a submerged minivan in Tooele, Utah on June 3, 2023. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 17:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|967495
|VIRIN:
|250603-Z-DA103-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_111087660
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|BLUFFDALE, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, UTNG- Best of the Best- Sgt Andrew Wood, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.