U.S. Marines with 14th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, conduct a regimental fire exercise across the United States, June 4-11, 2025. U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, patrol the skies on a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.) during flight operations, in the Coral Sea, June 12, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jazlyn Baker, Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado, Lance Cpl. Jadica Heinz and Sgt. Kayla Halloran.)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 15:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|967472
|VIRIN:
|250618-M-PK537-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111086943
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Minute 24-25, by LCpl Jazlyn Baker, Sgt Kayla Halloran and LCpl Andra Marton-Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
