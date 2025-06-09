Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute 24-25

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jazlyn Baker, Sgt. Kayla Halloran and Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    U.S. Marines with 14th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, conduct a regimental fire exercise across the United States, June 4-11, 2025. U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, patrol the skies on a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.) during flight operations, in the Coral Sea, June 12, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jazlyn Baker, Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado, Lance Cpl. Jadica Heinz and Sgt. Kayla Halloran.)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 15:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 967472
    VIRIN: 250618-M-PK537-1001
    Filename: DOD_111086943
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    This work, Marine Minute 24-25, by LCpl Jazlyn Baker, Sgt Kayla Halloran and LCpl Andra Marton-Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

