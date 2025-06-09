Mass Casualty Exercise Prepares Soldiers for Real Situations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During annual training at Fort Chaffee on June 10, 2025, C Company of the 39th Infantry Brigade Support Battalion, conducted a surprise mass casualty exercise to test their medical response under stress. The scenario featured realistic combat conditions including simulated artillery, smoke, and role-players with severe injuries. The exercise validated casualty collection points, triage procedures, and evacuation timelines, while also showcasing the composure and initiative of junior medics. The scenario also emphasized the importance of building trust and readiness, noting that the experience prepared Soldiers to make critical decisions and save lives under pressure.