Mass Casualty Exercise Prepares Soldiers for Real Situations

During annual training at Fort Chaffee on June 10, 2025, C Company of the 39th Infantry Brigade Support Battalion, conducted a surprise mass casualty exercise to test their medical response under stress. The scenario featured realistic combat conditions including simulated artillery, smoke, and role-players with severe injuries. The exercise validated casualty collection points, triage procedures, and evacuation timelines, while also showcasing the composure and initiative of junior medics. The scenario also emphasized the importance of building trust and readiness, noting that the experience prepared Soldiers to make critical decisions and save lives under pressure.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 11:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967433
|VIRIN:
|250610-A-PO916-5776
|Filename:
|DOD_111086173
|Length:
|00:09:21
|Location:
|FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
