    Mass Casualty Exercise Prepares Soldiers for Real Situations

    FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Video by Capt. Christopher Herb 

    119th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    During annual training at Fort Chaffee on June 10, 2025, C Company of the 39th Infantry Brigade Support Battalion, conducted a surprise mass casualty exercise to test their medical response under stress. The scenario featured realistic combat conditions including simulated artillery, smoke, and role-players with severe injuries. The exercise validated casualty collection points, triage procedures, and evacuation timelines, while also showcasing the composure and initiative of junior medics. The scenario also emphasized the importance of building trust and readiness, noting that the experience prepared Soldiers to make critical decisions and save lives under pressure.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 11:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967433
    VIRIN: 250610-A-PO916-5776
    Filename: DOD_111086173
    Length: 00:09:21
    Location: FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US

