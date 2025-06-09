Mass Casualty Exercise Prepares Soldiers for Real Situations

FORT CHAFFEE, ARK. – As field training was winding down on the evening of June 10, 2025, for most of the Soldiers of the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT), the Soldiers of Charlie Med. were just ramping up.

“I wanted to test our systems under stress and identify any gaps in our casualty flow or communication,” said Sgt. First Clas Casey Blankenship, a senior medic in C Company, Brigade Support Battalion (BSB), 39th IBCT.

Leaders of the BSB simulated a mass casualty (MASCAL) exercise immediately after dinner chow —when the Soldiers were least expecting.

“The MASCAL exercise was designed to stress and evaluate our ability to manage large-scale combat casualties,” said Blankenship. “Our goal was to validate casualty collection points, triage procedures, and medical evacuation timelines under realistic operational pressures. Conducting it at this time and intensity ensured our soldiers were tested in scenarios that closely mirror what we might face in a deployed or Defense Support of Civil Authorities environment.”

The exercise began with surprise artillery simulators and smoke. Shortly after, screams rang out from Soldiers role-playing victims with injuries ranging from psychological trauma to amputations and abdominal wounds.

The team responded immediately.

“The coordination and teamwork between the evacuation platoon, medics on the ground and treatment teams were exceptional,” said Blankenship. “Despite the chaos simulated in the scenario, our Soldiers maintained composure, followed through with proper triage and executed timely evacuations. I especially want to praise the junior medics who stepped up under pressure and demonstrated outstanding initiative and patient care.”

Blankenship explained that the exercise not only enhanced readiness but also built trust among the medical team.

“I hoped to give Soldiers a sense of what real-time decision making looks like in a complex medical situation,” said Blankenship. “I take pride in leading and mentoring soldiers, especially in situations where every second matters. Knowing that my role directly contributes to saving lives and getting Soldiers the care they need as fast as possible gives real meaning to what we do. It’s not just about training. It’s about preparing to protect and preserve life when the worst happens.”

