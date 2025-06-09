U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Julianne Yarbrough, 2nd Medical Group pharmacy technician, gives a tour of the Satellite Pharmacy at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., April 30, 2025. Yarbrough offers a behind-the-scenes look at the full prescription process—from activation to pickup—while explaining the different methods patients can use to get started and make the most of the pharmacy’s services. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 11:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967432
|VIRIN:
|250430-F-JL714-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111086172
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Behind Barksdale's Satellite Pharmacy, by A1C Jaiyah Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
