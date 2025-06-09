Behind Barksdale's Satellite Pharmacy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967432" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Julianne Yarbrough, 2nd Medical Group pharmacy technician, gives a tour of the Satellite Pharmacy at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., April 30, 2025. Yarbrough offers a behind-the-scenes look at the full prescription process—from activation to pickup—while explaining the different methods patients can use to get started and make the most of the pharmacy’s services. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)