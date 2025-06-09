Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind Barksdale's Satellite Pharmacy

    UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Julianne Yarbrough, 2nd Medical Group pharmacy technician, gives a tour of the Satellite Pharmacy at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., April 30, 2025. Yarbrough offers a behind-the-scenes look at the full prescription process—from activation to pickup—while explaining the different methods patients can use to get started and make the most of the pharmacy’s services. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)

    Location: US

    pharmacy, script center, ScriptCenter

